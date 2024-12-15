Healthcare Crisis Deepens in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

The healthcare crisis in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan has reached unprecedented levels, with residents struggling to access essential medical services. Overcrowded hospitals, a severe lack of diagnostic equipment, and steep medical costs are placing immense stress on local communities. Many patients are forced into arduous journeys for basic healthcare, finding few options within the region.

Ghulam Abbas, a social worker, has voiced serious concerns about the government's failure to provide adequate healthcare facilities. He pointed out the crippling effects of overcrowded government hospitals and the absence of necessary diagnostic machines, emphasizing that such deficiencies hinder appropriate patient care. 'The government is not fulfilling its duty, and that is why the public is facing difficulties,' Abbas stated.

The discontinuation of the health card scheme and soaring prices of medicines and medical tests have only worsened the situation. The local population is frustrated, feeling neglected by authorities who have not executed effective healthcare policies. Abbas criticized the lack of critical medical equipment despite having qualified doctors, stressing that immediate government action is essential to address these glaring healthcare shortfalls.

