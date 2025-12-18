Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes Government Inaction on Delhi's Pollution Crisis

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the central and Delhi governments for their alleged inaction in addressing Delhi's severe pollution issue. He disputes claims about stubble burning in Punjab contributing to the problem and accuses authorities of manipulating AQI data while failing to implement effective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:21 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched a scathing critique of the central government and the BJP administration in Delhi, accusing them of negligence regarding the escalating pollution crisis in the national capital.

The former Delhi Chief Minister disputed previous claims that stubble burning in Punjab was to blame for Delhi's pollution, noting that AQI levels in Punjab cities remain relatively low. He insisted that the pollution in Delhi is a homegrown problem.

Kejriwal highlighted the alleged discrepancies in the official Air Quality Index (AQI) data, suggesting figures are manipulated while calling for urgent government intervention. He criticized Prime Minister Modi for inactivity as Delhi's air quality deteriorates into dangerous levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

