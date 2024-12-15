Left Menu

Israeli Forces Strike Back: Major Operation in Gaza Targets Hamas

Israeli military forces launched a significant operation in northern Gaza, targeting Hamas elements regrouping in Beit Hanoun. Utilizing both airstrikes and ground forces, they eliminated numerous threats. The operation also uncovered weapons caches and thwarted planned attacks, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant military operation, Israeli soldiers neutralized dozens of Palestinian militants in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, amid efforts to curb Hamas activities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday detailed the assault, which was initiated following intelligence reports of Hamas reconsolidation in the area.

The operation led to the deaths of multiple militants through airstrikes and ground combat, with several others apprehended. In a parallel mission, the IDF uncovered and demolished stockpiles of weapons, including explosives and cluster munitions, devastating a Hamas faction plotting assaults on Israeli territory.

Further operations involved Israeli Air Force jets targeting a Hamas command center, which had previously functioned as a health clinic. The IDF highlighted efforts to minimize civilian casualties through precision strikes and thorough aerial reconnaissance. This escalation follows Hamas's October 7 attacks, which resulted in over 1,200 casualties and numerous hostage situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

