Israeli Forces Strike Back: Major Operation in Gaza Targets Hamas

In a significant military operation, Israeli soldiers neutralized dozens of Palestinian militants in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, amid efforts to curb Hamas activities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday detailed the assault, which was initiated following intelligence reports of Hamas reconsolidation in the area.

The operation led to the deaths of multiple militants through airstrikes and ground combat, with several others apprehended. In a parallel mission, the IDF uncovered and demolished stockpiles of weapons, including explosives and cluster munitions, devastating a Hamas faction plotting assaults on Israeli territory.

Further operations involved Israeli Air Force jets targeting a Hamas command center, which had previously functioned as a health clinic. The IDF highlighted efforts to minimize civilian casualties through precision strikes and thorough aerial reconnaissance. This escalation follows Hamas's October 7 attacks, which resulted in over 1,200 casualties and numerous hostage situations.

