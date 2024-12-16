Bangladesh Elections May Take Place in 2025-2026 Amid Political Shifts

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus revealed on Monday that the country's next general elections could occur between late 2025 and the early months of 2026. Yunus made this announcement during his national address on Victory Day, a significant date that marks Bangladesh's triumph in the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

Yunus stressed the crucial role of political consensus in advancing towards electoral proceedings. "If political consensus permits, we can conduct the elections based on accurate electoral rolls, provided some reforms are enacted," he stated. He acknowledged, however, that implementing necessary reforms might extend the process by an additional six months.

This timeline suggestion comes amid considerable political unrest. In August, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from power following a student-led movement, resulting in over 600 deaths. With Hasina taking refuge in India, Yunus's interim government stepped in to stabilize the situation.

As the nation celebrated Vijay Diwas, commemorating the 1971 victory, the day began with a 31-gun salute in the capital. In a show of bilateral solidarity, Indian war veterans joined the events in Dhaka, while Bangladeshi freedom fighters traveled to Kolkata, strengthening ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)