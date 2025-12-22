Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Regime of Anti-India Sentiment and Political Manipulation

In a scathing critique, former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of fomenting anti-India sentiment. The accusations follow remarks made by Hasina in a recent interview regarding Bangladesh's political climate.

Sikri, who previously served as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, supported Hasina's claims. She pointed to political gestures by Yunus, such as naming a hall after Osman Hadi, a known critic of India, suggesting these actions reflect Yunus's own pre-election political motives.

With Bangladesh caught in the throes of recent violent unrest, Hasina criticized the Yunus regime for allegedly empowering extremist factions and weakening democratic institutions, creating a volatile environment that threatens both national and regional stability. She further charged that Yunus's administration had emboldened extremists and released convicted terrorists, heightening concerns over diplomatic safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)