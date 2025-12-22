Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Regime of Anti-India Sentiment and Political Manipulation

Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri and Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accuse Muhammad Yunus's interim government of fostering anti-India sentiment and political instability. With recent unrest and violence, Hasina claims Yunus's regime supports extremists, undermines democracy, and endangers regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:31 IST
Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Regime of Anti-India Sentiment and Political Manipulation
Veena Sikri, Former Ambassador of India to Bangladesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of fomenting anti-India sentiment. The accusations follow remarks made by Hasina in a recent interview regarding Bangladesh's political climate.

Sikri, who previously served as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, supported Hasina's claims. She pointed to political gestures by Yunus, such as naming a hall after Osman Hadi, a known critic of India, suggesting these actions reflect Yunus's own pre-election political motives.

With Bangladesh caught in the throes of recent violent unrest, Hasina criticized the Yunus regime for allegedly empowering extremist factions and weakening democratic institutions, creating a volatile environment that threatens both national and regional stability. She further charged that Yunus's administration had emboldened extremists and released convicted terrorists, heightening concerns over diplomatic safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025