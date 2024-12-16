Left Menu

Bangladesh Commemorates Victory Day with Grand Celebration

Bangladesh honors the 1971 Liberation War's brave hearts on Victory Day. Celebrations begin with a 31-gun salute, remembering those who sacrificed for independence. Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses the nation, highlighting the potential timing for the next general elections amid calls for political consensus.

Bangladesh celebrates Victory Day of Liberation War (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh marked the anniversary of its Victory Day on Monday with nationwide celebrations and deep respect for the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

Commemorations began with a 31-gun salute at dawn in Dhaka, where six guns from a Bangladesh Army artillery regiment paid homage by firing rounds of cannon. President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus joined thousands at the National Memorial to lay wreaths in memory of those who perished during the fight for independence.

Buildings adorned with lights and citizens donning the national flag characterized the nationwide festivities. Addressing the nation on state television, Yunus hinted at potential scheduling for Bangladesh's next general elections between late 2025 and early 2026, emphasizing the necessity of political unity for electoral reforms.

