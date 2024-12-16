Kazakhstan Celebrates 33 Years of Bold Independence and Global Partnerships

On December 16, Kazakhstan celebrated a momentous occasion, marking its 33rd anniversary of independence. Since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Kazakhstan has emerged as a significant force within Central Asia, showing remarkable growth across various sectors. The nation, with the largest economy in the region, owes much of its success to its thriving energy, manufacturing, and technology industries. Additionally, Kazakhstan has gained international recognition for its leadership in green energy and sustainable development.

In his recent State of the Nation address on September 2, 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a vision for the nation's further progress. He emphasized nine strategic directions aimed at sustainable socio-economic advancement, affirming new laws to combat human trafficking, enhance child protection, and tackle violence against women and children. Kazakhstan's evolving business-friendly environment has attracted over $441 billion in foreign direct investment, positioning the country as a prime business hub.

The introduction of a new investment policy focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives enhances Kazakhstan's ambition to better its investment landscape. As a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Kazakhstan offers businesses access to a vast market valued at $2 trillion. With the launch of the 'Kazakhstan: Born Bold' campaign, the nation exudes ambition and resilience, striving to be at the forefront of innovation and international cooperation. Kazakhstan's robust partnership with India continues to grow across sectors like energy and digital technologies, paving the way for joint economic and cultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)