Zurich Event Marks 35 Years Since Dalai Lama's Nobel Peace Win

The Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG) in Switzerland commemorated the 35th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's Nobel Peace Prize with a significant awareness campaign in Zurich. The event, endorsed by the Central Tibetan Administration, aimed to raise awareness about Tibet's ongoing struggles while emphasizing the Dalai Lama's powerful message of peace, compassion, and nonviolence.

Targeting the younger generation of Tibetans, the campaign featured interactive activities such as quizzes and coloring competitions to engage participants creatively and spark critical discussions about Tibet's political and cultural challenges. The V-TAG initiative also sought to highlight the importance of preserving Tibetan identity and culture amid ongoing repression.

Books and images showcasing the Dalai Lama's teachings were distributed, enhancing awareness while reinforcing V-TAG's role in amplifying Tibet's cause on the global stage. The event served as a reflection on the Dalai Lama's laureate achievement and empowered the Tibetan diaspora with advocacy tools, underscoring Tibet's quest for autonomy and cultural rights.

