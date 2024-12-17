Healthcare Crisis Escalates in Pakistan's Kurram District Amid Road Blockades

A severe shortage of medicines in Pakistan's Kurram district has tragically led to the deaths of at least 29 children, with the healthcare crisis worsening due to prolonged road closures. According to reports from The News International, the district hospital at Parachinar has struggled to provide adequate treatment since October 1, as it grapples with a lack of basic medical supplies.

In addition to the child fatalities, other patients have succumbed to illnesses due to unavailable surgical services. While the Health Directorate in Peshawar has partially replenished medicine supplies, the relief is insufficient against overwhelming demand.

Ongoing clashes have further depleted critical resources, while the key Thall-Parachinar Road has been blocked for 69 days, thwarting the delivery of essentials. Beyond the healthcare shortages, road blockades have cut off access to food, fuel, and other necessities, raising fears of a humanitarian crisis. Activists and local authorities stress the urgency of reopening roads and providing food aid, warning of dire consequences without immediate intervention.

