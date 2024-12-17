Left Menu

Healthcare Crisis Escalates in Pakistan's Kurram District Amid Road Blockades

A severe medicine shortage in Pakistan's Kurram district has claimed the lives of 29 children. Prolonged road closures and insufficient medical supplies have intensified the crisis. Social activists warn of a looming humanitarian disaster as efforts to resolve the situation through dialogue continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:59 IST
Healthcare Crisis Escalates in Pakistan's Kurram District Amid Road Blockades
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A severe shortage of medicines in Pakistan's Kurram district has tragically led to the deaths of at least 29 children, with the healthcare crisis worsening due to prolonged road closures. According to reports from The News International, the district hospital at Parachinar has struggled to provide adequate treatment since October 1, as it grapples with a lack of basic medical supplies.

In addition to the child fatalities, other patients have succumbed to illnesses due to unavailable surgical services. While the Health Directorate in Peshawar has partially replenished medicine supplies, the relief is insufficient against overwhelming demand.

Ongoing clashes have further depleted critical resources, while the key Thall-Parachinar Road has been blocked for 69 days, thwarting the delivery of essentials. Beyond the healthcare shortages, road blockades have cut off access to food, fuel, and other necessities, raising fears of a humanitarian crisis. Activists and local authorities stress the urgency of reopening roads and providing food aid, warning of dire consequences without immediate intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024