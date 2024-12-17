Left Menu

Gwadar's Struggle: Protesters Demand Basic Rights and Unrestricted Trade

In Gwadar, Pakistan, the All-Parties Alliance continues its protest against border trade restrictions and lack of basic amenities. Demonstrators criticize the token system at a key trade hub, demand its removal, and highlight severe deprivation and unemployment impacting local communities, urging swift government action to address these pressing issues.

In Gwadar, Pakistan, the All-Parties Alliance has intensified its protest on Marine Drive, marking the second day of demonstrations. Participants voiced strong opposition to the restrictions on border trade, which, they argue, serves as the primary source of livelihood for the local population, according to The Balochistan Post.

The protesters directed sharp criticism at the introduction of a token system at Kantani Hor—a crucial border trade hub—claiming it severely curtails employment opportunities while increasing unemployment, The Balochistan Post reported. Their demands include the immediate abolition of this token system and the restoration of unrestricted border trade.

Additionally, protestors have brought attention to the widespread lack of basic facilities in Gwadar. Despite the city's strategic importance in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), residents still struggle with access to essential services, including electricity and clean water. Such conditions were described as a grave injustice against the local populace, The Balochistan Post highlighted.

The demonstrators further condemned the Pakistan Coast Guard's actions, accusing them of obstructing local vehicles engaged in oil trade at the Talaar checkpoint, leading to weeks-long delays. Speakers expressed grave concerns regarding human rights and living conditions, warning that continued government neglect could exacerbate Gwadar's poverty and threaten CPEC's future.

The protesters have committed to maintaining their sit-in until their demands—comprising basic utilities and unrestricted trade rights—are met, emphasizing that resolving these issues is essential for Gwadar's welfare and regional developmental success.

