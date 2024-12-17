Left Menu

Nepal's Inaugural International Balloon Festival: A New Era in Adventure Tourism

Nepal is set to host its first International Balloon Festival in Pokhara from December 24, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Nearly two dozen hot air balloons will offer attendees panoramic views of the scenic Pokhara Valley, marking a milestone in the nation's adventure tourism landscape.

Nepal: International balloon festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is preparing to host its inaugural International Balloon Festival in Pokhara, a significant event for the nation's adventure tourism sector, as revealed by the organizers on Tuesday. Balloon Nepal Pvt. Ltd. confirmed the event's commencement on December 24, 2024, running through January 1, 2025, along the Pame Phant of Pokhara.

In a bid to elevate adventure tourism to new heights, the BYD International Balloon Festival will see nearly two dozen hot air balloons taking to the skies over nine days. The festival promises to offer attendees a unique perspective of Pokhara's breathtaking landscape, enhancing post-pandemic tourism recovery efforts.

The festival will provide balloon rides that offer panoramic views of the Pokhara Valley, unveiling the majestic Annapurna, Machhapuchhre, and Dhaulagiri mountain ranges. Sabin Maharjan, a festival organizer, explained the attraction of stunning sunrise and sunset views from the balloon flights. In a bid to foster international engagement, the festival will also host participants from countries including the USA, Spain, Lithuania, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, and the UK.

The introduction of the International Balloon Festival in Nepal aligns with celebrated global events such as the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in the USA and the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in England, cementing Nepal's place in the world of adventure tourism. Balloon Nepal has been providing commercial balloon flights in Pokhara since 2017, building a foundation for this landmark event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

