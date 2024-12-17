Sharjah and India: Strengthening Industrial Ties for Mutual Growth

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has taken significant strides towards bolstering industrial collaborations with India, engaging in strategic talks with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Held at the Sharjah Chamber's headquarters, the meeting aimed to expand economic partnerships with high-potential markets.

Key attendees included Ali Al Jari, Director of SCCI's Sharjah Exports Development Centre, and Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Joint Committees Section at SCCI. The discussion centered on industrial cooperation, knowledge exchange, and exploring promising investment opportunities between the two sides.

Sharjah Chamber emphasized its comprehensive investor services, such as business setup support and market access facilitation. As Sharjah houses nearly 35% of the UAE's factories, it underscored the emirate's strategic importance and supportive business environment, inviting Indian investors to contribute to mutual economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)