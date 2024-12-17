Assam-Bhutan Ties Strengthened by High-Level Meetings and National Celebrations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on a four-day visit to Bhutan at the invitation of the Bhutanese government, met with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to discuss strengthening historical ties. The leaders focused on fostering regional development, enhancing Bhutan's welfare, and promoting regional economic growth.

In a separate luncheon meeting, Sarma discussed mutual concerns and trade with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Togbay, emphasizing Assam and Bhutan's seven established trade routes. Sarma reaffirmed Assam's commitment to enhancing trade infrastructure and creating additional routes to support Bhutanese traders.

Sarma also highlighted road connectivity improvements, particularly between Kokrajhar and Gelephu, under Assam's Asom Mala initiative. During the visit, Sarma and his wife attended Bhutan's 117th National Day celebrations, marking the coronation of the first king, a culturally significant event that underscored the deep ties between Assam and Bhutan.

(With inputs from agencies.)