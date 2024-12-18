UN Special Envoy Advocates for 'New Syria': Pathway to Peace and Stability

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, has engaged with a range of stakeholders, including leaders of armed factions, underscoring the potential for a 'new Syria.' Speaking to the press in Damascus, Pedersen referred to Security Council Resolution 2254's vision of a new constitution and fair elections for Syrians.

During his visit to Damascus, Pedersen held discussions with key figures, including the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian National Council (SNC), and civil society representatives. He acknowledged the prevalent hope for a transformative future in Syria that aligns with the resolution's goals for a social contract and political transition.

Despite ongoing peace, Pedersen pointed out unresolved challenges in certain areas of the country, notably in the northeast. He welcomed the renewed truce while pressing for a political solution. Alongside the need for immediate humanitarian aid, he emphasized economic recovery and the strategic importance of credible political transitions to unify Syria.

Syria's Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, prioritizes refugee repatriation to foster national stability. Working towards this, al-Bashir aims to return millions of exiled Syrians as part of broader efforts to rehabilitate the nation.

