Enhanced Support for Holocaust Survivors: Additional Nursing Hours Available

Tel Aviv, Israel – The Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority is extending its outreach, targeting approximately 160 Holocaust survivors who already receive 'Ezrat Zazulat' (Help Others) through the Ministry of Defense for at least 66 hours monthly. These survivors might qualify for an extra nine hours of weekly nursing care, contingent on income and assets criteria.

Eligible survivors, upon evaluation, will continue receiving benefits via their current methods. Those supported by a nursing care provider will see an increase in service hours, while cash beneficiaries will get additional funds directly deposited into their accounts.

The Authority, with the Claims Conference, typically funds nine additional nursing hours weekly for survivors requiring care, belonging to three specific beneficiary groups. Those receiving full nursing care allowance without income-based deductions from National Insurance, holders of a high-percentage special services allowance, and individuals benefiting from extensive Ministry of Defense assistance are considered for this program.

