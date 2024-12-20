Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Funfair in Nigeria: Crowd Crush Claims Lives of 35 Children

A tragic crowd crush at a funfair in Nigeria led to the deaths of at least 35 children. The event's organizer and seven others have been arrested. President Tinubu and Governor Makinde offer condolences and vow accountability. The incident highlights a worrying trend of deadly crowd rushes in Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A devastating incident occurred at a funfair in Nigeria on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 35 children, with six others critically injured, according to CNN reports citing police sources. An Oyo state police spokesperson confirmed Thursday that eight individuals have been detained on suspicion of their involvement in the tragic event at an Islamic school in Ibadan.

The incident has shaken the nation, as the event, hosted by Women in Need of Guidance and Support (WING), had aimed to attract 5,000 children under the age of 13 with the promise of prizes such as scholarships, based on local radio station Agidigbo FM and CNN coverage. In response, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu extended his condolences through a statement from his spokesperson and urged the Oyo State Government to take steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In his statement, President Tinubu expressed, "In this moment of mourning, President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the affected families and offers prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed in this unfortunate event." Echoing this sentiment, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde described the day as "a very sad day," sympathizing with the families plunged into mourning. He reassured the public that those responsible would be held accountable as investigations proceed. The Oyo State Police have transferred the case to the homicide division, promising that justice will be served.

This tragic event is not an isolated incident. Nigeria, with a population exceeding 236 million, has witnessed several fatal crowd surges in recent years. In February, a surge at a customs office in Lagos resulted in multiple deaths as people gathered for discounted rice. In 2022, a church event in Port Harcourt saw 30 people, including many children, killed. In 2019, a political rally held by the Nigerian President also turned deadly, claiming four lives, CNN reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

