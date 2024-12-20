Assam Chief Minister's Pivotal Bhutan Visit: Strengthening Bonds and Exploring Economic Opportunities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted his recent trip to Bhutan as a testament to Assam's emerging status as a key economic player. During the visit, Sarma explored potential collaborations in vital sectors like trade, energy, and water resources, aiming for mutual growth between Assam and Bhutan.

In a social media post, Sarma emphasized the importance of Assam's participation in Bhutan's National Day, which he views as recognition of Assam's rising economic stature. The Chief Minister shared his concerns over Assam's future power needs and expressed interest in harnessing hydropower from Bhutan and neighboring regions to meet growing demands.

His visit included a presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, highlighting sustainable development efforts. Sarma extended an invitation to attend the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' summit, reflecting his commitment to bolstering economic ties. His discussions with Bhutan's King and Prime Minister focused on strengthening historical ties and fostering economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)