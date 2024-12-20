Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister's Pivotal Bhutan Visit: Strengthening Bonds and Exploring Economic Opportunities

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to Bhutan emphasized Assam's growing role as an economic hub. The visit focused on collaborations in trade, energy, and water resources. Discussions with Bhutan's leadership highlighted mutual growth opportunities. Sarma underscored the importance of strengthening India-Bhutan ties and invited participation in the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:20 IST
Assam Chief Minister's Pivotal Bhutan Visit: Strengthening Bonds and Exploring Economic Opportunities
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image Credit: X/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted his recent trip to Bhutan as a testament to Assam's emerging status as a key economic player. During the visit, Sarma explored potential collaborations in vital sectors like trade, energy, and water resources, aiming for mutual growth between Assam and Bhutan.

In a social media post, Sarma emphasized the importance of Assam's participation in Bhutan's National Day, which he views as recognition of Assam's rising economic stature. The Chief Minister shared his concerns over Assam's future power needs and expressed interest in harnessing hydropower from Bhutan and neighboring regions to meet growing demands.

His visit included a presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, highlighting sustainable development efforts. Sarma extended an invitation to attend the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' summit, reflecting his commitment to bolstering economic ties. His discussions with Bhutan's King and Prime Minister focused on strengthening historical ties and fostering economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024