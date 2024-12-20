Left Menu

Manhattan Resident Pleads Guilty in Chinese Secret Police Station Case

A Manhattan resident, Chen Jinping, pleaded guilty to aiding a secret Chinese police station in NYC. It was used to threaten government opponents. This case marks the first prosecution of its kind, shedding light on over 100 similar stations globally. Chen faces up to five years in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a Manhattan resident has confessed to his role in managing a clandestine Chinese police outpost in New York City. Chen Jinping, a US citizen, admitted his guilt in a federal court, marking a pivotal moment in the government's efforts to address foreign interference on American soil.

The police station, allegedly overseen by officials from China's Fuzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau, was reportedly established to intimidate and silence critics of the Chinese government living in New York. Named in the courtroom proceedings in Brooklyn, Chen's guilty plea is the first of its kind, targeting the proliferation of these stations worldwide.

According to the report from Radio Free Asia, Chen was charged with conspiring to operate as an agent for a foreign power, an offense that usually carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The discovery of such stations was first brought to light in 2022 by Safeguard Defenders, a human rights organization based in Spain.

Laura Harth, Safeguard Defenders' campaign director, expressed hope that this case would embolden victims of transnational repression to step forward. She urged the 53 countries where similar outposts exist to take decisive action against such operations. This case serves as a cautionary tale against collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party's covert activities.

Matthew G Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department, condemned Chen's actions as a stark violation of American sovereignty, emphasizing that such endeavors would not be tolerated within the United States. The Justice Department remains vigilant in curbing foreign government operations on American ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

