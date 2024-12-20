Left Menu

Unlocking Cellular Secrets: Breakthrough in Gene Regulation and Therapy

Israeli and Scottish researchers have discovered how transcription factors navigate DNA structures to define cellular roles, a finding poised to revolutionize regenerative medicine. This groundbreaking study reveals new approaches for bioengineering cells, offering hope for organ repair and disease treatment, and enhancing gene-editing techniques like CRISPR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Researchers from Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the University of Edinburgh have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of regenerative medicine. The study, released on Wednesday, sheds light on how transcription factors (TFs), essential proteins involved in gene regulation, interact with complex DNA and chromatin structures to determine cellular identity.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature, reveal that understanding the interplay between TFs and chromatin could enable scientists to bioengineer cells, potentially transforming skin cells into heart tissue or insulin-producing cells. This breakthrough promises advancements in diagnosing and treating developmental disorders by identifying chromatin-related gene regulation errors.

Leading the research, Professor Yosef Buganim and his colleague Abdenour Soufi have introduced a novel "guided search" mechanism. This mechanism illustrates how the 3D structure of DNA and chromatin directs TFs in targeting specific genes crucial for cell identity. The insights gained could significantly enhance gene-editing technologies like CRISPR, opening new paths for therapeutic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

