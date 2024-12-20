UAE Boosts Global Humanitarian Efforts with New Initiatives

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its dedication to global humanitarian aid with a series of substantial financial commitments. In 2024, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership, the nation launched the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, allocating AED20 billion to support vulnerable populations worldwide.

Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, initiated the Mothers' Endowment campaign, creating an AED1 billion fund for education and training. Moreover, as part of its strategic alliance with the G20, the UAE committed USD 100 million to combat hunger and poverty through the UAE Aid Agency.

The Reaching the Last Mile Initiative has announced AED55 million in funding for disease elimination, while urgent vaccination efforts have been implemented in Gaza to protect children from polio. Additionally, the UAE provided extensive humanitarian assistance to regions including Lebanon, Sudan, Chad, and several others significantly impacted by crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)