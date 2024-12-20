Left Menu

UAE Boosts Global Humanitarian Efforts with New Initiatives

The United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its commitment to global humanitarian aid through a series of initiatives totaling billions of AED. Key efforts include significant contributions to education, health, and infrastructure in vulnerable communities worldwide, demonstrating its dedication to international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:41 IST
UAE Boosts Global Humanitarian Efforts with New Initiatives
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its dedication to global humanitarian aid with a series of substantial financial commitments. In 2024, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership, the nation launched the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, allocating AED20 billion to support vulnerable populations worldwide.

Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, initiated the Mothers' Endowment campaign, creating an AED1 billion fund for education and training. Moreover, as part of its strategic alliance with the G20, the UAE committed USD 100 million to combat hunger and poverty through the UAE Aid Agency.

The Reaching the Last Mile Initiative has announced AED55 million in funding for disease elimination, while urgent vaccination efforts have been implemented in Gaza to protect children from polio. Additionally, the UAE provided extensive humanitarian assistance to regions including Lebanon, Sudan, Chad, and several others significantly impacted by crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024