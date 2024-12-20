Nepali Diplomats Complete Groundbreaking Training in India

A delegation of 26 Nepali diplomats and officers from 10 key governmental Ministries and Departments recently completed specialized training at New Delhi's Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS). The Indian Embassy announced on Friday that the officials were in India from November 20 to 30, 2024, to engage in the '1st Special Training Programme' for Nepali diplomats and officers.

Upon returning to Nepal, the group attended an interaction and debriefing session with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava. During this meeting, the Ambassador sought their feedback on improving future training modules to better serve the needs of Nepali officials. The immersive training tackled a wide array of subjects like global geopolitical and geo-economic issues, economic diplomacy, cultural heritage, and emerging technologies like Responsible AI.

In addition to classroom sessions, the program offered field visits to various sites including the Rashtrapati Bhawan and India's National Disaster Management Authority. Moreover, cultural tours to cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya were conducted. These experiences aimed to enhance their understanding of India-Nepal ties. Participants included officials from a range of ministries, such as Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Culture. The training underscores the ongoing commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Nepal, as highlighted by the Indian Embassy.

(With inputs from agencies.)