Left Menu

Nepali Diplomats Complete Groundbreaking Training in India

A group of 26 Nepali diplomats completed a special training program at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in India. Covering various topics including geopolitical issues and economic diplomacy, the program aimed to enhance India-Nepal relations through skill development and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:51 IST
Nepali Diplomats Complete Groundbreaking Training in India
Delegation of 26 Nepali diplomats and officers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A delegation of 26 Nepali diplomats and officers from 10 key governmental Ministries and Departments recently completed specialized training at New Delhi's Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS). The Indian Embassy announced on Friday that the officials were in India from November 20 to 30, 2024, to engage in the '1st Special Training Programme' for Nepali diplomats and officers.

Upon returning to Nepal, the group attended an interaction and debriefing session with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava. During this meeting, the Ambassador sought their feedback on improving future training modules to better serve the needs of Nepali officials. The immersive training tackled a wide array of subjects like global geopolitical and geo-economic issues, economic diplomacy, cultural heritage, and emerging technologies like Responsible AI.

In addition to classroom sessions, the program offered field visits to various sites including the Rashtrapati Bhawan and India's National Disaster Management Authority. Moreover, cultural tours to cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya were conducted. These experiences aimed to enhance their understanding of India-Nepal ties. Participants included officials from a range of ministries, such as Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Culture. The training underscores the ongoing commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Nepal, as highlighted by the Indian Embassy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024