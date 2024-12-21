PM Modi Celebrates India-Kuwait Civilizational Ties at 'Hala Modi' Event

In a move to strengthen bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the historical bond between India and Kuwait at the 'Hala Modi' event held in Kuwait's Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex. Modi emphasized that India was among the first to recognize Kuwait post-independence, marking a relationship founded on deep civilizational links.

During his speech, PM Modi praised Kuwait's crucial support during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the nation's provision of liquid oxygen when India was in dire need. This mutual aid extended to India's dispatch of vaccines and medical teams to Kuwait, underscoring the connection between the two countries.

Reflecting on his visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, Modi lauded the significant contributions of the Indian community in Kuwait. He acknowledged their hard work and honesty, noting that India's top global rank in remittances owes much to their efforts, a sentiment echoed by Kuwaiti leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)