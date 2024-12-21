Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates India-Kuwait Civilizational Ties at 'Hala Modi' Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the historical and deep-rooted relationship between India and Kuwait during his address at the 'Hala Modi' event. He highlighted the mutual support during the COVID-19 crisis and praised the Indian diaspora for their contributions, marking the first Prime Ministerial visit to Kuwait in 43 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:18 IST
PM Modi Celebrates India-Kuwait Civilizational Ties at 'Hala Modi' Event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

In a move to strengthen bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the historical bond between India and Kuwait at the 'Hala Modi' event held in Kuwait's Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex. Modi emphasized that India was among the first to recognize Kuwait post-independence, marking a relationship founded on deep civilizational links.

During his speech, PM Modi praised Kuwait's crucial support during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the nation's provision of liquid oxygen when India was in dire need. This mutual aid extended to India's dispatch of vaccines and medical teams to Kuwait, underscoring the connection between the two countries.

Reflecting on his visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, Modi lauded the significant contributions of the Indian community in Kuwait. He acknowledged their hard work and honesty, noting that India's top global rank in remittances owes much to their efforts, a sentiment echoed by Kuwaiti leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024