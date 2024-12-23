Left Menu

Pakistan Government Seeks Charter of Demands from PTI Amid Political Talks

The federal government of Pakistan engaged in talks with PTI, seeking a charter of demands as a first round of discussions concluded in the National Assembly. Both sides emphasized the need for dialogue to strengthen democracy and address national challenges, with further talks scheduled for January 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:12 IST
Pakistan Government Seeks Charter of Demands from PTI Amid Political Talks
PTI Founder Imran Khan (file photo) (Image Credit: X/@PTIOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The federal government of Pakistan, in a recent meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has requested a charter of demands as the initial round of discussions concluded in the National Assembly, according to ARY News. The session was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and featured representatives from both the government and PTI.

The government delegation included key figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and others, while the opposition's lineup featured Asad Qaiser and Hamid Raza. It was noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Opposition leader Omar Ayub were absent due to conflicting commitments.

A subsequent session is planned for January 2, as reported by ARY News. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the importance of negotiations in reinforcing democracy and addressing national challenges. He stressed the responsibility of parliamentarians to resolve issues facing citizens, linking economic growth with political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024