Pakistan Government Seeks Charter of Demands from PTI Amid Political Talks

The federal government of Pakistan, in a recent meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has requested a charter of demands as the initial round of discussions concluded in the National Assembly, according to ARY News. The session was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and featured representatives from both the government and PTI.

The government delegation included key figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and others, while the opposition's lineup featured Asad Qaiser and Hamid Raza. It was noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Opposition leader Omar Ayub were absent due to conflicting commitments.

A subsequent session is planned for January 2, as reported by ARY News. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the importance of negotiations in reinforcing democracy and addressing national challenges. He stressed the responsibility of parliamentarians to resolve issues facing citizens, linking economic growth with political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)