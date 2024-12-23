Left Menu

Al Ain Dates Festival 2025: A Celebration of Heritage and Bounty

The inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival, set for January 2025, will highlight the UAE's date industry with competitions, cultural events, and a date marketplace, supporting local agriculture and food security while honoring traditional heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:45 IST
Al Ain Dates Festival 2025: A Celebration of Heritage and Bounty
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

AL AIN, UAE — Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is set to host the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival from January 3 to 8, 2025, in Al Ain City. The event will feature a multitude of competitions and activities celebrating the date harvest season.

The festival will offer a diverse array of events including seven main date competitions, featuring categories such as Al Ain Elite and Khalas. Participants will compete for 70 prizes totaling over AED1.7 million. In addition, a date auction, traditional market, heritage village, and folk art performances will attract visitors.

Highlighting the critical role of dates in the UAE's economy and food security, the festival aligns with the late Sheikh Zayed's vision of preserving heritage. It aims to foster a dedicated market for Emirati dates, enhance modern agricultural practices, and boost cultural awareness within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024