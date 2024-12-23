Al Ain Dates Festival 2025: A Celebration of Heritage and Bounty

AL AIN, UAE — Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is set to host the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival from January 3 to 8, 2025, in Al Ain City. The event will feature a multitude of competitions and activities celebrating the date harvest season.

The festival will offer a diverse array of events including seven main date competitions, featuring categories such as Al Ain Elite and Khalas. Participants will compete for 70 prizes totaling over AED1.7 million. In addition, a date auction, traditional market, heritage village, and folk art performances will attract visitors.

Highlighting the critical role of dates in the UAE's economy and food security, the festival aligns with the late Sheikh Zayed's vision of preserving heritage. It aims to foster a dedicated market for Emirati dates, enhance modern agricultural practices, and boost cultural awareness within the community.

