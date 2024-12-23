India Receives Extradition Request for Ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed receiving an extradition request for former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina from the Bangladesh High Commission. Hasina, ousted following protests, accuses the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating her downfall. The situation in Bangladesh remains tense, drawing international attention.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday acknowledged receiving an extradition request from the Bangladesh High Commission concerning the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. The request arrived via a diplomatic Note Verbale, but the MEA has not commented further on the issue. "We confirm receipt of the Note Verbale regarding the extradition request but have no comment at this time," an MEA spokesperson stated.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh made an official appeal to India to return Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in India on August 5 after being ousted by a student movement. According to reports, Bangladesh's Interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain, confirmed that the request was communicated through a Note Verbale.
Sheikh Hasina previously accused the interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, of masterminding the protests that ended her tenure. Hasina claimed the protests were a well-orchestrated effort to remove her from power, despite the government meeting protestors' demands. She has since criticized the interim government for leading a "fascist" regime depriving citizens of their rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
