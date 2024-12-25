Left Menu

Syria secures agreement to integrate rebel factions under its Defence Ministry

Syria's de facto leader and Vice President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has reached an agreement with Syrian rebel factions to unite under the country's Defence Ministry, according to the new Syrian administration, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:21 IST
Syria secures agreement to integrate rebel factions under its Defence Ministry
Visuals from Syria after rebels took over ending the Assad regime (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria's de facto leader and Vice President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has reached an agreement with Syrian rebel factions to unite under the country's Defence Ministry, according to the new Syrian administration, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday. According to Al Jazeera, citing a statement by the new administration, a meeting between al-Sharaa and the leaders of the rebel groups resulted in a deal for the dissolution of these factions and their integration into the ministry.

However, the Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria are not part of this agreement, Al Jazeera reported. Syrian interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir had also announced the ministry's restructuring would involve former rebel groups and defected officers from Bashar al-Assad's army.

According to Al Jazeera, this marks a significant development in Syria, particularly after the fall of ousted President Assad's regime, when opposition forces had taken control of parts of Damascus. The main concern had been how these armed groups would unite. Al-Sharaa's leadership has now facilitated this merger under the Defence Ministry, a notable achievement, Al Jazeera reported.

Following a major offensive that brought rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) into power in Damascus, Murhaf Abu Qasra, a key figure in the rebellion, was appointed as the interim defence minister. Al-Sharaa has emphasised that all weapons in Syria, including those held by Kurdish forces, will be under state control and also reassured Western officials that HTS would not seek revenge against the previous regime or oppress minorities, focusing instead on reconstruction and economic development, as reported by Al Jazeera. The Syrian opposition fighters took control of Damascus on December 8, leading to Assad's flight and ending his regime after over 13 years of civil war. Forces loyal to al-Sharaa have established a three-month caretaker government. On the same day, Qatar called for the swift lifting of sanctions on Syria, following the reopening of its embassy in Damascus and a high-level visit that marked a shift in diplomatic relations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024