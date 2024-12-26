Left Menu

Bushra Bibi Granted Interim Bail Amid Political Turmoil in Pakistan

Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, receives interim bail from a District and Sessions Court until January 13 in cases linked to the November 26 protest. This comes after receiving bail in 32 cases from an Anti-Terrorism Court. The legal tussle highlights ongoing political tensions in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:13 IST
Bushra Bibi Granted Interim Bail Amid Political Turmoil in Pakistan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi (Image Credit: X/@PTIOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bushra Bibi, the spouse of prominent PTI founder Imran Khan, has been granted interim bail by the District and Sessions Court. The bail, effective until January 13, concerns cases related to the protest on November 26, as reported by ARY News. The hearing, presided over by Duty Judge Shabeer Bhatti, saw Bushra Bibi accompanied by her legal team.

In a procedural move, the court sanctioned her bail upon her submission of surety bonds amounting to Rs. 50,000 per case. Notably, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi had already extended interim bail to her in 32 cases until January 13, according to her counsel.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the ATC with her legal representatives, seeking bail for a total of 32 cases, including 23 linked to May 9's incidents of violence. Her legal counsel, Faisal Malik, argues the cases are politically driven. The PTI protest, which transitioned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad on November 24, faced a crackdown at D-Chowk on November 26. Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned corruption charges against Imran Khan and his wife, labeling them as political victimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024