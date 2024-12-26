Bushra Bibi Granted Interim Bail Amid Political Turmoil in Pakistan

Bushra Bibi, the spouse of prominent PTI founder Imran Khan, has been granted interim bail by the District and Sessions Court. The bail, effective until January 13, concerns cases related to the protest on November 26, as reported by ARY News. The hearing, presided over by Duty Judge Shabeer Bhatti, saw Bushra Bibi accompanied by her legal team.

In a procedural move, the court sanctioned her bail upon her submission of surety bonds amounting to Rs. 50,000 per case. Notably, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi had already extended interim bail to her in 32 cases until January 13, according to her counsel.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the ATC with her legal representatives, seeking bail for a total of 32 cases, including 23 linked to May 9's incidents of violence. Her legal counsel, Faisal Malik, argues the cases are politically driven. The PTI protest, which transitioned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad on November 24, faced a crackdown at D-Chowk on November 26. Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned corruption charges against Imran Khan and his wife, labeling them as political victimization.

