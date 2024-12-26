Left Menu

Al Qasimia University Launches New Master's Programs Amidst Strategic Planning for Future

Al Qasimia University in Sharjah introduces master's programs in jurisprudence and Arabic language. Approved by the UAE's Academic Accreditation Commission, these programs aim to enhance educational offerings. The university also reviewed its strategic plans, expressing gratitude to leadership for their support in shaping its global academic presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:59 IST
Al Qasimia University Launches New Master's Programs Amidst Strategic Planning for Future
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Al Qasimia University (AQU) in Sharjah has announced the launch of master's programs in jurisprudence and its principles, as well as Arabic language and literature. This development comes following the university's approval from the Academic Accreditation Commission, part of the UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The announcement was made during AQU's Board of Trustees regular meeting for the academic year 2024-2025, chaired by Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, who is both Chairman of the Board and President of the University. The board also celebrated the graduation of the eighth cohort completing bachelor's programs across the university's five colleges and deliberated on the institution's strategic plan for 2024-2025.

Profound gratitude was expressed towards Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and University Founder, for his steadfast support and vision. Chancellor Professor Dr. Awad Al Khalaf provided comprehensive reports on the previous academic year's performance and future initiatives. The meeting concluded with acknowledgment of the board's contributions towards realizing AQU's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024