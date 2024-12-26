Al Qasimia University Launches New Master's Programs Amidst Strategic Planning for Future

Al Qasimia University (AQU) in Sharjah has announced the launch of master's programs in jurisprudence and its principles, as well as Arabic language and literature. This development comes following the university's approval from the Academic Accreditation Commission, part of the UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The announcement was made during AQU's Board of Trustees regular meeting for the academic year 2024-2025, chaired by Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, who is both Chairman of the Board and President of the University. The board also celebrated the graduation of the eighth cohort completing bachelor's programs across the university's five colleges and deliberated on the institution's strategic plan for 2024-2025.

Profound gratitude was expressed towards Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and University Founder, for his steadfast support and vision. Chancellor Professor Dr. Awad Al Khalaf provided comprehensive reports on the previous academic year's performance and future initiatives. The meeting concluded with acknowledgment of the board's contributions towards realizing AQU's mission.

