Balochistan Under Siege: Paank Report Unveils Grim Reality of State Repression

The latest report from Paank, a human rights group, has highlighted a chilling pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings across Balochistan, predominantly implicating Pakistani armed forces. Kech recorded the highest number of enforced disappearances, totaling 31 cases, followed by Gwadar with 11, while other affected areas include Dera Bugti, Lasbela, and Karachi.

The report details 98 cases of enforced disappearances and illegal detentions in Balochistan and Karachi, reflecting an intense campaign against Baloch civilians, including students and fishermen. It emphasizes a disturbing trend of targeting youth to suppress dissent. Notable incidents include the killings of Muhammad Nawaz, Ghulam Buzdar, Jafar Marri, Bahar Jan, and Abdul Khaliq by military forces in early November.

The report underscored a pattern of intimidation aiming to quash the Baloch National Liberation Movement. Death squads, allegedly working under military protection, are cited as perpetrators of violence. The discovery of mutilated bodies, including that of 16-year-old Israr Baloch, exemplifies the brutal tactics. Global attention and accountability are urgently needed to address these human rights abuses.

