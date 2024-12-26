Left Menu

Karachi Protests Escalate: Nationwide Solidarity for Parachinar

A sit-in by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen at Karachi's Numaish intersection enters its second day, demanding justice for Parachinar's victims. Protesters, including various leaders, criticize governmental inaction amid escalating violence. Authorities reroute traffic as the protest, mirrored elsewhere in Karachi, calls for nationwide solidarity demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:22 IST
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A sit-in orchestrated by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) at Karachi's Numaish traffic intersection intensified into its second day on Wednesday, focusing on the escalating violence in Parachinar. Protesters, voicing solidarity with Parachinar residents, demanded accountability and justice, Dawn reported.

The demonstration at MA Jinnah Road brought the city's traffic to a standstill as both lanes were blocked by large crowds, including women and children. The protest camp, set up at the intersection, saw leaders from political, religious, and social sectors voicing concerns. Allama Shahenshah Naqvi sharply criticized federal and provincial authorities and security agencies for their failure to restore peace in Kurram, attributing the crisis to both internal and external conspiracies.

Naqvi highlighted unfulfilled government promises and drew parallels to threats of turning Parachinar into a 'Gaza-like' zone, emphasizing the grave consequences faced by civilians. He described the ongoing road blockades—which exacerbate residents' suffering—as a humanitarian crisis. Other religious leaders echoed Naqvi's sentiments, urging nationwide solidarity with Parachinar. Similar protests disrupted traffic on Karachi's Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, further complicating traffic flow, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

