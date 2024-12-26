Left Menu

Karachi Bar Challenges 26th Amendment in Supreme Court

The Karachi Bar Association has taken legal action against the 26th Constitutional Amendment, claiming it undermines judicial independence. They have petitioned the Supreme Court of Pakistan for its repeal, citing concerns over appointment processes and fundamental rights.

The Karachi Bar Association has initiated legal proceedings against the 26th Constitutional Amendment by filing a petition with the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The move, reported by ARY News, was led by Advocate Faisal Siddiqui on behalf of the Bar Association. The petition seeks to nullify the amendment, as well as the decisions made by constitutional benches established under it.

The petitioners argue that this amendment, which was passed by a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and approved by the Senate, contravenes the core principles of judicial independence and fundamental rights. In this legal challenge, Pakistan's federal government, all four provincial governments, the Election Commission, and the Speaker of the National Assembly have been named as respondents.

The 26th Amendment introduces significant reforms in the judicial appointments and tenure system, including setting a three-year term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan. It mandates equal provincial representation on the newly established constitutional benches in the Supreme Court and proposes similar setups in high courts. Additionally, the senior-most judge will preside over each constitutional bench.

