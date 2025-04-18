Escalating Tensions: U.S. Strikes on Yemen Fuel Port

The United States has intensified its military operations in Yemen, targeting a key fuel port in a strike that killed at least 38 people, as reported by Houthi-run media. This attack marks one of the deadliest incidents since the U.S. recently launched a campaign against Iran-backed Houthis.

The large-scale military operation began last month, underlining the U.S. commitment to weakening the Houthis unless they cease their attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes. According to Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV, Thursday's strikes also left 102 wounded at the western port of Ras Isa, a strategic location for the militants' fuel resources.

In response to inquiries about casualty figures, the U.S. Central Command reiterated that the objective was to degrade the Houthis' economic power. The strikes follow recurring drone and missile attacks by the Houthis on vessels amidst ongoing regional tensions, particularly concerning the conflict involving Israel and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)