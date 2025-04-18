Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar: BSF and Punjab Police Collaboration Bears Fruit

Amid rising security concerns, a strategic operation by the BSF and Punjab Police has led to the discovery of a cache of arms, including six pistols and 14 magazines, near Amritsar. This extensive search was executed after careful planning.

Authorities discovered a packet wrapped in distinctive yellow adhesive tape, equipped with a metal wire ring. The discovery was made in a field next to village Mahawa, a location of interest in the ongoing investigation.

The success of the operation underscores the importance of coordination between different security agencies. A BSF spokesperson highlighted the joint effort's swift execution as a key factor in the operation's success.

