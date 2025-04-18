Left Menu

Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar: BSF and Punjab Police Collaboration Bears Fruit

In a significant security operation, BSF and Punjab Police recovered six pistols and 14 magazines near Amritsar. During a joint search, authorities found a large packet wrapped in yellow tape containing the weaponry in a field near village Mahawa. This successful collaboration marked a major security achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:41 IST
Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar: BSF and Punjab Police Collaboration Bears Fruit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising security concerns, a strategic operation by the BSF and Punjab Police has led to the discovery of a cache of arms, including six pistols and 14 magazines, near Amritsar. This extensive search was executed after careful planning.

Authorities discovered a packet wrapped in distinctive yellow adhesive tape, equipped with a metal wire ring. The discovery was made in a field next to village Mahawa, a location of interest in the ongoing investigation.

The success of the operation underscores the importance of coordination between different security agencies. A BSF spokesperson highlighted the joint effort's swift execution as a key factor in the operation's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025