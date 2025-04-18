China Tightens Grip on Car Advertising Amid Safety Concerns

China has issued a stern warning to car manufacturers over misleading advertising practices following a fatal vehicular accident, according to state media reports on Friday.

During an industry ministry meeting, officials urged automakers to rigorously conduct combined driving assistance testing, clearly defining system function boundaries and safety response measures.

As part of a regulatory crackdown, China has banned the use of terms such as 'smart driving' and 'autonomous driving' in advertisements for driving assistance features, with plans to tighten rules surrounding technology upgrades, Reuters reported on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)