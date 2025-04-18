China Tightens Grip on Car Advertising Amid Safety Concerns
China has warned car manufacturers against misleading advertising following a fatal accident. Automakers must ensure rigorous testing and clearly define system functionalities and safety measures. The state has banned terms like 'smart driving' and 'autonomous driving' in advertising and will enforce stricter regulations around driving assistance technologies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:41 IST
- Country:
- China
China has issued a stern warning to car manufacturers over misleading advertising practices following a fatal vehicular accident, according to state media reports on Friday.
During an industry ministry meeting, officials urged automakers to rigorously conduct combined driving assistance testing, clearly defining system function boundaries and safety response measures.
As part of a regulatory crackdown, China has banned the use of terms such as 'smart driving' and 'autonomous driving' in advertisements for driving assistance features, with plans to tighten rules surrounding technology upgrades, Reuters reported on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Battery Waste Revolution: Addressing EV Recycling Through New Regulations
UGC's New Regulations Align Indian Education with Global Standards
RBI Simplifies FEMA Regulations to Boost Trade Efficiency
Trump's Energy Executive Order: Streamlining Regulations
Kenya's Digital Health Regulations 2025: A Step Towards Transforming Healthcare