China Tightens Grip on Car Advertising Amid Safety Concerns

China has warned car manufacturers against misleading advertising following a fatal accident. Automakers must ensure rigorous testing and clearly define system functionalities and safety measures. The state has banned terms like 'smart driving' and 'autonomous driving' in advertising and will enforce stricter regulations around driving assistance technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China has issued a stern warning to car manufacturers over misleading advertising practices following a fatal vehicular accident, according to state media reports on Friday.

During an industry ministry meeting, officials urged automakers to rigorously conduct combined driving assistance testing, clearly defining system function boundaries and safety response measures.

As part of a regulatory crackdown, China has banned the use of terms such as 'smart driving' and 'autonomous driving' in advertisements for driving assistance features, with plans to tighten rules surrounding technology upgrades, Reuters reported on Thursday.

