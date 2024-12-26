Left Menu

Nepal's First International Balloon Festival Takes Adventure Tourism to New Heights

The inaugural International Balloon Festival in Pokhara, Nepal, featuring participants from 30 countries, elevates adventure tourism. Over nine days, pilots from around the world offer breathtaking flights over the Himalayas, enhancing local tourism and global exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:32 IST
Nepal's First International Balloon Festival Takes Adventure Tourism to New Heights
Photos from the Festival. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's tourism capital, Pokhara, is currently hosting the country's inaugural International Balloon Festival, drawing participants from 30 nations. This nine-day event, spanning a three-kilometer stretch from Lauruk to Chankhapur, commenced on Christmas Eve and aims to boost adventure tourism with its stunning Himalayan backdrop.

As hot air balloons soar against the majestic backdrop of Annapurna, Machhapuchhre, and Dhaulagiri peaks, the festival has attracted over 20 international pilots, eager to share their experiences from Pokhara's Pame region back in their home countries. Sahil Shrestha, CEO of Cimex Inc. Pvt. Ltd., the event's title sponsor, expressed palpable excitement among both locals and visitors.

Drawing parallels with other renowned festivals like the Albuquerque and Bristol Balloon Fiestas, Pokhara's event is expected to operate 500 commercial and 300 non-commercial flights, potentially hosting 3,000 passengers. With an estimated expenditure of Rs 68.3 million, the festival is not only a visual delight but also a significant step in reviving Pokhara's post-pandemic tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024