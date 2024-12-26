Nepal's First International Balloon Festival Takes Adventure Tourism to New Heights

Nepal's tourism capital, Pokhara, is currently hosting the country's inaugural International Balloon Festival, drawing participants from 30 nations. This nine-day event, spanning a three-kilometer stretch from Lauruk to Chankhapur, commenced on Christmas Eve and aims to boost adventure tourism with its stunning Himalayan backdrop.

As hot air balloons soar against the majestic backdrop of Annapurna, Machhapuchhre, and Dhaulagiri peaks, the festival has attracted over 20 international pilots, eager to share their experiences from Pokhara's Pame region back in their home countries. Sahil Shrestha, CEO of Cimex Inc. Pvt. Ltd., the event's title sponsor, expressed palpable excitement among both locals and visitors.

Drawing parallels with other renowned festivals like the Albuquerque and Bristol Balloon Fiestas, Pokhara's event is expected to operate 500 commercial and 300 non-commercial flights, potentially hosting 3,000 passengers. With an estimated expenditure of Rs 68.3 million, the festival is not only a visual delight but also a significant step in reviving Pokhara's post-pandemic tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)