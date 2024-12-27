Left Menu

Karachi Protests: A Stand Against Parachinar Killings

The Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen party expanded protests across Karachi against the violent killings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Parachinar, disrupting major traffic routes. The protests were in response to over 100 deaths since late November, including two recent decapitations. Traffic plans were implemented to minimize commuter inconvenience during the demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:10 IST
Karachi Protests: A Stand Against Parachinar Killings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Karachi, a major religiopolitical party has intensified protests against the ongoing violence in Parachinar, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district. The demonstrations have led to significant disruptions as traffic authorities announce adjustments to minimize commuter inconvenience, according to a report by Dawn.

Violent clashes in Parachinar have claimed more than 100 lives since late November, effectively isolating Kurram from the rest of the country. A recent incident involved the brutal killing and decapitation of two local residents returning from abroad, sparking further outrage and protests led by the Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM).

MWM's demonstrations have expanded over the past three days, with sit-ins on major routes including MA Jinnah Road and Abbas Town on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road. In a statement, traffic police announced closures on the main National Highway from Malir-15 to Quaidabad and issued rerouting plans to manage traffic flow.

MWM central leader Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi emphasized the peaceful nature of the protests, condemning what he termed 'barbarianism.' As protests spread across Karachi, authorities have implemented specific traffic plans affecting areas from Star Gate to Surjani Town, striving to maintain order amidst the rising dissent.

By late Thursday, roads to and from the crucial Sharea Faisal were closed due to the protests. Traffic diversions were set from Shah Faisal Colony and Drigh Road, as officials worked to manage the turmoil. This persistent unrest highlights the tension and demand for action in response to the Parachinar unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024