Karachi Protests: A Stand Against Parachinar Killings

In Karachi, a major religiopolitical party has intensified protests against the ongoing violence in Parachinar, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district. The demonstrations have led to significant disruptions as traffic authorities announce adjustments to minimize commuter inconvenience, according to a report by Dawn.

Violent clashes in Parachinar have claimed more than 100 lives since late November, effectively isolating Kurram from the rest of the country. A recent incident involved the brutal killing and decapitation of two local residents returning from abroad, sparking further outrage and protests led by the Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM).

MWM's demonstrations have expanded over the past three days, with sit-ins on major routes including MA Jinnah Road and Abbas Town on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road. In a statement, traffic police announced closures on the main National Highway from Malir-15 to Quaidabad and issued rerouting plans to manage traffic flow.

MWM central leader Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi emphasized the peaceful nature of the protests, condemning what he termed 'barbarianism.' As protests spread across Karachi, authorities have implemented specific traffic plans affecting areas from Star Gate to Surjani Town, striving to maintain order amidst the rising dissent.

By late Thursday, roads to and from the crucial Sharea Faisal were closed due to the protests. Traffic diversions were set from Shah Faisal Colony and Drigh Road, as officials worked to manage the turmoil. This persistent unrest highlights the tension and demand for action in response to the Parachinar unrest.

