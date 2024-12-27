Left Menu

Finnish Authorities Detain Oil Tanker Over Undersea Sabotage Suspicion

Finnish police have detained an oil tanker suspected of being linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet' after undersea cables, including Estlink 2, were damaged. The cables, essential for Finland's electricity and data transmission, were targeted in what authorities term 'aggravated vandalism.' Investigations are underway to determine the vessel's involvement.

Updated: 27-12-2024 15:13 IST
Representative image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

In a bold move, Finnish authorities have detained an oil tanker suspected of involvement in damaging crucial undersea cables. The tanker, reportedly tied to Russia's 'shadow fleet' developed to navigate around Western sanctions, has become a focal point following a report by The New York Times.

The detention occurred Thursday as Finnish police boarded the Eagle S tanker while it sailed in Finnish waters. The ship, registered in the Cook Islands, was on route from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Port Said, Egypt, when intercepted by Finnish forces.

Authorities are probing the tanker's potential link to the sabotage of the Estlink 2 submarine cable, an essential electricity link between Finland and Estonia, which was cut on Wednesday. In addition to this, several other data-carrying cables were also reported damaged. The damages have been labeled 'aggravated vandalism' by Finnish officials, as investigations continue. Despite the cuts, the regular electricity supply in Finland remains unaffected, according to Finland's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

