Ukraine's Bold Strike: Aerial Drone Attack on Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker

Ukraine has escalated its campaign against Russian oil shipments by successfully using aerial drones to attack a Russian oil tanker named Qendil in the Mediterranean. The vessel, part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' aiding oil exports amidst sanctions, was critically damaged. This marks an expansion of Ukraine's drone operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian aerial drone strike has hit a Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker, the Qendil, in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Ukrainian officials. This marks the first attack of its kind away from Ukrainian waters, highlighting Kyiv's intensified efforts to disrupt Russian oil shipments.

Despite being empty at the time of the attack, the tanker sustained critical damage. Data showed its last position off the coast of Crete, en route to the Russian port of Ust Luga from India. The attack is a part of Ukraine's broader strategy this year to target Russian oil infrastructure, including refineries and sea drones on tankers in the Black Sea.

The 'shadow fleet' is believed to facilitate Russia's oil exports, undermining Western sanctions. President Putin, who launched a war against Ukraine, has condemned these attacks as piracy. Meanwhile, Ukraine enjoys some success, despite Moscow's threats to cut off Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

