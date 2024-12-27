Left Menu

Former Informant Arrested in Herzliya Terror Attack

A Palestinian man, once an informer for Israeli security services, was arrested for a fatal stabbing in Herzliya. The suspect previously aided in counter-terrorism efforts but was relocated when his cooperation was discovered. An 80-year-old woman died in the attack, prompting further investigations by Shin Bet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Palestinian man suspected of conducting a fatal terrorist attack in Herzliya on Friday morning has been identified by authorities as a former informer for Israeli security services. The suspect, hailing from the Samaria region, played a pivotal role in dismantling terrorist networks in Judea and Samaria.

Following the revelation of his cooperation with the Israeli authorities, he was relocated within Israel for his safety. However, in an alarming turn of events, he was apprehended at the crime scene after allegedly stabbing an elderly woman to death.

Israeli police have transferred the suspect to Shin Bet, the nation's anti-terror investigative unit, to delve deeper into the circumstances and motives behind the attack. The 80-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted, causing widespread shock and grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

