EcoWASTE 2025: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Waste Management Innovation

The 11th EcoWASTE Exhibition and Forum returns to Abu Dhabi, taking place from January 14-16, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Part of the World Future Energy Summit, the event is poised to reinforce its prominence as a regional leader in sustainable waste management.

EcoWASTE 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it's a hub for innovation in the prevention and management of organic waste, a major focus of the global sustainability agenda. A diverse group of attendees, including policymakers, industry experts, and tech innovators, will converge to reshape the narrative around waste through actionable solutions.

Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of Tadweer Group, emphasized the transformative potential of waste. "By treating waste as a valuable resource and utilizing state-of-the-art technology, we pave the way for sustainability," he noted, highlighting Tadweer's role in the event as a strategic sponsor committed to breakthrough innovation and global cooperation.

The exhibition will also feature a Waste-to-Art competition to highlight creative recycling, alongside discussions and showcases tackling key issues such as methane mitigation and circular economy metrics. Presentations will cover emerging challenges and potential waste-to-energy solutions, targeting the achievement of a net-zero world.

Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East, underscored the event's focus on collaboration, noting the strong line-up of pioneering exhibitors and insightful speakers who will address both private and public sector challenges in waste management and circular economy integration.

