Left Menu

CITIIS 2.0 Initiative Champions Circular Economy in 18 Indian Cities

Agreements totaling over Rs 1,800 crore were signed under the CITIIS 2.0 initiative in India to bolster smart urban development. 18 cities have been selected as 'Lighthouse Projects' focusing on circular economy and waste management. This initiative supports integrated development and climate resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:17 IST
CITIIS 2.0 Initiative Champions Circular Economy in 18 Indian Cities
  • Country:
  • India

Agreements exceeding Rs 1,800 crore were formalized between the Central and State Governments under CITIIS 2.0 at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum held in Asia and the Pacific on Monday.

CITIIS, which stands for City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain, is a pivotal part of the Centre's Smart Cities Mission. During the event, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that 18 cities across 14 states had been chosen as 'Lighthouse Projects' under CITIIS 2.0.

These cities, including Srinagar, Jaipur, and Kolkata, will focus on circular economy principles and comprehensive waste management strategies. They are set to receive both financial and technical assistance to implement effective waste management and green infrastructure initiatives, paving the way for climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025