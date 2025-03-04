CITIIS 2.0 Initiative Champions Circular Economy in 18 Indian Cities

Agreements exceeding Rs 1,800 crore were formalized between the Central and State Governments under CITIIS 2.0 at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum held in Asia and the Pacific on Monday.

CITIIS, which stands for City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain, is a pivotal part of the Centre's Smart Cities Mission. During the event, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that 18 cities across 14 states had been chosen as 'Lighthouse Projects' under CITIIS 2.0.

These cities, including Srinagar, Jaipur, and Kolkata, will focus on circular economy principles and comprehensive waste management strategies. They are set to receive both financial and technical assistance to implement effective waste management and green infrastructure initiatives, paving the way for climate resilience.

