Air Arabia Boosts Global Reach with Yekaterinburg Route

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's new service to Yekaterinburg, Russia, expands its network. The route, operating twice a week, connects Zayed and Koltsovo International Airports, providing affordable travel options. CEO Adel Al Ali highlights this as a commitment to linking Abu Dhabi with key international spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:36 IST
Air Arabia. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has inaugurated a significant addition to its flight network, launching a new route connecting Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The flights, set to operate twice weekly, will link Zayed International Airport with Koltsovo International Airport, offering travelers convenient and cost-effective service.

Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia's Group CEO, expressed enthusiasm over the expansion, citing it as a testament to the airline's dedication to connecting Abu Dhabi with pivotal international destinations like Yekaterinburg, a city rich with cultural allure. This expansion caters to both leisure and business travelers between the UAE and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

