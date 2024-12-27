Air Arabia Boosts Global Reach with Yekaterinburg Route

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has inaugurated a significant addition to its flight network, launching a new route connecting Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The flights, set to operate twice weekly, will link Zayed International Airport with Koltsovo International Airport, offering travelers convenient and cost-effective service.

Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia's Group CEO, expressed enthusiasm over the expansion, citing it as a testament to the airline's dedication to connecting Abu Dhabi with pivotal international destinations like Yekaterinburg, a city rich with cultural allure. This expansion caters to both leisure and business travelers between the UAE and Russia.

