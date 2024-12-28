Palestinian Diplomat Pays Tribute to India's Former PM Manmohan Singh

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d'affaires at the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi, has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of India's former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. Offering his condolences to Singh's family, the Congress party, and Indian citizens, Abu Jazer described Singh as a "remarkable Indian politician and economist".

Reflecting on Singh's contributions to the India-Palestine relationship, Abu Jazer recounted their longstanding association, dating back to Singh's tenure as India's Finance Minister in 1991. He reminisced about Singh's numerous meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas post-2004, underscoring Singh's pivotal role in establishing the Palestinian Embassy in Delhi.

Manmohan Singh's legacy, culminating in the embassy's inauguration in September 2012, was a testament to his diplomatic and economic prowess. Abu Jazer reiterated Palestine's respect for Singh, acknowledging his vital support in cementing bilateral ties between the nations. Singh passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic transformation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)