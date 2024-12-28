Indiaspora Condemns Racist Attacks on AI Advisor Sriram Krishnan

Indiaspora has issued a strong condemnation of racist attacks directed at Sriram Krishnan following his appointment as Senior AI Advisor by President-elect Donald Trump. The group emphasized that racism has no place in public discourse, advocating for a respectful and inclusive dialogue.

Expressing support for Krishnan, Indiaspora underscored his qualifications and potential contributions to America. Congressman Ro Khanna criticized the backlash against Indian-origin Krishnan, positioning America's openness to global talent as a strength that distinguishes it from countries like China.

Amid social media outcry, Krishnan stands firm in his new role at the White House, collaborating with government bodies to steer AI policy. His career trajectory from Microsoft to Andreessen Horowitz reflects his substantial expertise in technology and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)