Taiwan Battles Forged Documents Amidst Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency has uncovered 124 cases of suspected forged documents in entry applications from Chinese nationals, intensifying efforts to thwart these activities. Concerns surge over Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform allegedly guiding students in evading immigration procedures, exacerbating the tense relations between Beijing and Taipei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:58 IST
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) of Taiwan has identified 124 instances of suspected forged documents in Chinese nationals' entry applications, prompting robust preventive measures. Growing concerns center around Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform reportedly aiding students in circumventing standard immigration procedures, Taiwan News reported on Friday.

Malaysian recruitment agencies noted Chinese nationals applying for Taiwan visas through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia. However, abuses have emerged as some students submit fake documents for entry. The NIA warned that falsifying entry purposes, hiding important details, and submitting forged documents could incur a five-year ban under specific regulations.

Authorities in Taiwan also uncovered criminal groups forging or altering foreign visas under third-category tourism. Prosecutors have begun tackling these cases, with suspects already apprehended as investigations proceed. Since reopening applications for Chinese nationals on September 1 last year, the NIA has improved document checks and strengthened collaboration with international immigration authorities to uphold Taiwan's immigration integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

