Taiwan Battles Forged Documents Amidst Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan's National Immigration Agency has uncovered 124 cases of suspected forged documents in entry applications from Chinese nationals, intensifying efforts to thwart these activities. Concerns surge over Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform allegedly guiding students in evading immigration procedures, exacerbating the tense relations between Beijing and Taipei.
- Country:
- Taiwan
The National Immigration Agency (NIA) of Taiwan has identified 124 instances of suspected forged documents in Chinese nationals' entry applications, prompting robust preventive measures. Growing concerns center around Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform reportedly aiding students in circumventing standard immigration procedures, Taiwan News reported on Friday.
Malaysian recruitment agencies noted Chinese nationals applying for Taiwan visas through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia. However, abuses have emerged as some students submit fake documents for entry. The NIA warned that falsifying entry purposes, hiding important details, and submitting forged documents could incur a five-year ban under specific regulations.
Authorities in Taiwan also uncovered criminal groups forging or altering foreign visas under third-category tourism. Prosecutors have begun tackling these cases, with suspects already apprehended as investigations proceed. Since reopening applications for Chinese nationals on September 1 last year, the NIA has improved document checks and strengthened collaboration with international immigration authorities to uphold Taiwan's immigration integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No Unidentified Presence: BSF Ensures Border Security in Jammu
Delhi Readies for 2025 Elections with Focus on Border Security
India Boosts Border Security: Fencing Work Intensifies Along Myanmar Border
Canada Proposes $1.3 Billion Boost for Border Security Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
Special Representatives of India, China on border mechanism to meet in Beijing on December 18: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.