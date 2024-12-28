Power Outage and Freezing Conditions Plague Skardu's Sole Library

The Skardu Municipal Library, a cornerstone for education in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, is grappling with severe operational difficulties due to a prolonged power outage, according to Pamir Times. The absence of electricity has plunged the facility into darkness, complicating access for students and residents alike.

The situation is made worse by a non-functional heating system, adding to the discomfort as temperatures plummet. Winter months are particularly challenging, making the library inhospitable for educational activities and leisurely reading. Local students voice their dissatisfaction, pointing out preferential electricity allocation to commercial areas over educational institutions.

Library-goers demand swift intervention from local authorities to restore power and establish a warm, resource-friendly environment. Problems extend beyond electricity; internet access and water reliability are also concerns. The situation reflects broader issues impacting education in the region, including insufficient investment and infrastructure deficits since the area's contentious occupation by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)