Left Menu

Power Outage and Freezing Conditions Plague Skardu's Sole Library

The Skardu Municipal Library in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan struggles with a power outage and lack of heating, leaving visitors in darkness and cold. Students express frustration over the library's neglect compared to commercial establishments. Urgent calls for reliable electricity, heating, and internet highlight the region's broader educational and infrastructural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:28 IST
Power Outage and Freezing Conditions Plague Skardu's Sole Library
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

The Skardu Municipal Library, a cornerstone for education in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, is grappling with severe operational difficulties due to a prolonged power outage, according to Pamir Times. The absence of electricity has plunged the facility into darkness, complicating access for students and residents alike.

The situation is made worse by a non-functional heating system, adding to the discomfort as temperatures plummet. Winter months are particularly challenging, making the library inhospitable for educational activities and leisurely reading. Local students voice their dissatisfaction, pointing out preferential electricity allocation to commercial areas over educational institutions.

Library-goers demand swift intervention from local authorities to restore power and establish a warm, resource-friendly environment. Problems extend beyond electricity; internet access and water reliability are also concerns. The situation reflects broader issues impacting education in the region, including insufficient investment and infrastructure deficits since the area's contentious occupation by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024