Former Footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn in as Georgian President Amid Contentious Political Climate

In a ceremony at the Parliament in Tbilisi, Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former Georgian national footballer, was inaugurated as the President of Georgia. This follows weeks of public protests and the refusal of his pro-Western predecessor, Salome Zourabichvili, to step down, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

Kavelashvili, aged 53, who has a history of playing in the English Premier League, took his solemn oath on both the Bible and the Georgian constitution. He committed to prioritizing the nation's interests amid an ongoing political crisis.

No significant disruptions were reported during the swearing-in ceremony, as confirmed by the local media. The Georgian Dream party, which maintains control of the parliament, supports Kavelashvili's claim to the presidency. In contrast, Zourabichvili, addressing her supporters outside the presidential palace, declared herself the rightful president, criticizing the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections and Kavelashvili's appointment.

The political landscape is further stirred by demands for a fresh vote from pro-European Union factions, following accusations of electoral fraud. On the other hand, the Georgian Dream party and the electoral commission stand by the integrity of the October election. Earlier tensions saw the party warning Zourabichvili of arrest should she refuse to vacate the presidential premises, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The political turmoil has also led to a halt in negotiations over EU membership, inciting demonstrations. Opposition factions blame the Georgian Dream party for allegedly aligning with Moscow and undermining Georgia's ambition to join the European Union, as reported by ANI.

