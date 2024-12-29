Left Menu

IDF and Shin Bet Eliminate Key Hamas Leaders in Gaza Campaign

The IDF, supported by Shin Bet, neutralized 14 Hamas terrorists including pivotal figures involved in the October 7 massacre. Operations by the 162nd 'Steel' Division and Givati Infantry Brigade struck significant blows in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, effectively reducing the Hamas threat in the Gaza Strip.

  • Israel

In a significant operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in collaboration with the Shin Bet, successfully eliminated 14 key Hamas terrorists, with six being directly involved in the October 7 massacre. These operations were spearheaded by the IDF's 162nd 'Steel' Division in the Gaza Strip.

On November 27, 2024, the Givati Infantry Brigade conducted a targeted raid in the Jabalia area, neutralizing a Hamas operative, Muhammad Abdelhamid Salah, along with two other Hamas commanders. Salah was implicated in the deadly attacks in Israel on October 7.

Earlier on November 26, 2024, a precise assault by the Givati Brigade led to the elimination of key Hamas figures including Rasem Juda, Zahar Abd Rabbi Muhammad Shahab, Ali Maged Ali Ramadan, and two other commanders. Previously, the Kfir Infantry Brigade eliminated another notable Hamas terrorist, marking continued IDF efforts to dismantle the group's leadership.

