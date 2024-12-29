IDF and Shin Bet Eliminate Key Hamas Leaders in Gaza Campaign

In a significant operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in collaboration with the Shin Bet, successfully eliminated 14 key Hamas terrorists, with six being directly involved in the October 7 massacre. These operations were spearheaded by the IDF's 162nd 'Steel' Division in the Gaza Strip.

On November 27, 2024, the Givati Infantry Brigade conducted a targeted raid in the Jabalia area, neutralizing a Hamas operative, Muhammad Abdelhamid Salah, along with two other Hamas commanders. Salah was implicated in the deadly attacks in Israel on October 7.

Earlier on November 26, 2024, a precise assault by the Givati Brigade led to the elimination of key Hamas figures including Rasem Juda, Zahar Abd Rabbi Muhammad Shahab, Ali Maged Ali Ramadan, and two other commanders. Previously, the Kfir Infantry Brigade eliminated another notable Hamas terrorist, marking continued IDF efforts to dismantle the group's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)