Karachi Paralyzed: Traffic Upheaval Amidst Parachinar Protest Rally

Karachi witnessed major traffic paralysis on Sunday as activists and leaders from the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) continued their sit-in protests against the recent killings in Parachinar. These demonstrations halted movement across key city avenues, escalating commuter woes.

The protests called for urgent interventions to curb the violence in Parachinar and highlighted demands such as the reopening of a crucial road closed for 90 days, obstructing essential supplies. Key arteries like Sharea Faisal, University Road, and Sharea Pakistan were blocked, causing severe traffic jams, as reported by Dawn. Nevertheless, MWM's Syed Ali Ahmer Zaidi assured that one lane on Sharea Faisal was kept open for passenger relief.

The MWM outlined primary demands, including reopening roads in Parachinar, justice and compensation for victims, and dismissing failed local police and district officials. Over a dozen protest sites were noted, forcing diversions and causing potential widespread disruption as the workweek resumes, warned the Karachi Traffic Police.

Challenges were aggravated on roads such as M.A. Jinnah Road and Kamran Chworangi. With potential protest extensions, disruptions might escalate with commuters returning post-winter holidays. The MWM further seeks comprehensive security actions against perpetrators and urges resolution of local disputes and police reforms.

