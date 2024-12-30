FUUAST Retirees Demand Justice Over Withheld Pensions Amid Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

Amidst rising frustration, retirees of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology in Karachi claim the administration has withheld their pensions for months, leaving many in severe financial difficulty. These delays have reportedly affected retirees from as far back as 2017, with some passing away in destitution.

According to Tausif Ahmed Khan, a retired professor and committee convener for the affected staff, the university, despite holding over PKR 500 million in surplus funds, chose to invest these in private banks rather than disbursing them as pensions. This move has drawn ire due to its perceived illegality and insensitivity.

Khan has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged financial mismanagement. He urged Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, pro-chancellor and Federal Minister for Education, to intervene. As tensions rise, retirees threaten to go on hunger strike by 2025 if their dues remain unpaid.

(With inputs from agencies.)